Reception for Gibrael Chamber ‘Lechayim’ Event

Written by YGTV Team on 06 September 2021 .

His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos, hosted a reception for the Gibraltar- Israel Chamber of Commerce (Gibrael), at the Mayor’s Parlour in celebration of the Jewish New Year.

The event was organised in tandem with Eran Shay, President of Gibrael, and Chairwoman Ayelet Mamo Shay.

The event became an opportunity for guests to learn more about the work the Chamber of Commerce does to promote and strengthen relations between the two unique countries, and also about some of the traditions followed to celebrate the New Year.