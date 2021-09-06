Farewell To Superintendent Johnston

Written by YGTV Team on 06 September 2021 .

Officers arranged a line up send-off for the Deputy Chief of Police, Superintendent Brian Johnston, at the entrance of Gibraltar Defence Police Headquarters late last month.

Superintendent Johnston will be bidding farewell to those he has shared 18 months working with.

Before joining Gibraltar Defence Police, Brian worked in the Ministry of Defence Police (MDP) and was in charge of various departments including Head of CID.

Brian started working in the Gibraltar Defence Police in February 2020. When asked about his time in Gibraltar, he said: “My highlights have been the people and the specialist nature of the force.”

Several officers lined up outside the Headquarters waiting to surprise Brian. He had nothing but praise for his team: “Don’t ever let anybody think you are not as good as what you are. I have made some great friends here and you are all more than welcome to come and visit me. I appreciate all your support and I appreciate you coming here today. You are a credit to the force and a credit to the MOD.”

A GDP spokesman said: “Brian joined the Ministry of Defence Police in 1987 and has worked in a number of stations across the UK, both in Scotland and England. He has brought a wealth of knowledge and experience to this role.”

After his stint in Gibraltar, Brian returns to the MDP in the United Kingdom to take command of policing at the naval bases in Portsmouth and Plymouth.