Archives Call for City Council Memorabilia

Written by YGTV Team on 07 September 2021 .

In November of this year, the Gibraltar National Archives (GNA) will host an exhibition to mark the Centenary of the creation of the Gibraltar City Council in 1921.

The Archivist, Anthony Pitaluga, has already collected a considerable amount of material, which includes documents, plans, photographs, press cuttings and film footage.

However, the GNA is also asking members of the public who may have potential exhibits or memorabilia to contact them in order to establish whether these could be used in the exhibition.

The exhibition to be held at the City Hall, will open to the public on Thursday 11th November 2021, and will remain open until Friday 17th December 2021.

The relevant contact details are:



Address: National Archives, Convent Courtyard, Secretary's Lane

Tel: 200 79461 / 200 40314



Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it./ This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Website: http://www.nationalarchives.gi

