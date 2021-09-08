SDGG Encourages Gibraltar To "Proudly Show Our Colours" On National Day

Written by YGTV Team on 08 September 2021 .

The SDGG is encouraging Gibraltar to proudly wear red and white and display the Gibraltar flag where possible on National Day.

A statement from the SDGG follows below:

As in previous National Days, the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) encourages all in Gibraltar to proudly wear red and white colours and display the Gibraltar flag where possible.

Given that we are having to celebrate our National Day in a different way this year it is perhaps more important to proudly show our colours.





