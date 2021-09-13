Miss Gibraltar gets ready for Miss World

Written by YGTV Team on 13 September 2021 .

Miss Gibraltar 2021, Janice Sampere, has signed the Official Entry Form to participate at the Miss World Finals which will take place on Thursday 16th December in Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan.

The staff at the Miss Gibraltar Office briefed Janice on some finer details pertaining to her participation at the Miss World Pageant, as well as several other aspects relating to her year as Miss Gibraltar which will include her active participation in local charity and community events.

A statement ended: “Janice is delighted to be travelling to Puerto Rico for Miss World and is looking forward to represent Gibraltar at the pageant. This year Miss World will be celebrating their 70th Anniversary and it promises to be a memorable show.”