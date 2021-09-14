Dr Giraldi Home and St Bernadette’s Resource Centre celebrate National Day

Written by YGTV Team on 14 September 2021 .

Service users at Dr Giraldi Home and St Bernadette’s Resource Centre joined in the National Day celebrations. The management and staff of both St. Bernadette’s Resource Centre and Doctor Giraldi Home created a special day for service users to celebrate this year’s National Day. In keeping true to the community spirit, this important event was celebrated albeit current COVID- 19 measures were adhered to whilst maintaining the essence of the occasion.

The garden areas of Dr.Giraldi Home were effectively utilised to facilitate a safe “Activity Day” that catered for service users’ individual needs. The gardens were decorated with Gibraltar flags and staff encouraged service users to prepare for the special day. Both staff and service users dressed in red and white. There was great excitement during the event with service users fully participating responsibly in the games and dance sessions.

The event was supported by the CEO of the Care Agency Mr Carlos Banderas and Minister with responsibility for Social Services Samantha Sacramento, both of whom attended, had been swabbed ahead of attending and kept social distancing throughout and both of whom were presented with a gift from service users.

Minister Samantha Sacramento said: “It makes me so happy to be able to visit St Bernadette’s to join the service users in their fun and see them enjoy themselves tremendously. A lot of preparation work has been undertaken by staff so that all could enjoy this special day. I am touched and grateful for the handmade gift that I was presented.”