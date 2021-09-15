Minister Daryanani Participates in UK Tourism Conference

15 September 2021

The Minister for Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, has today addressed a high level delegation of UK tourism leaders at a London conference billed ‘The Future of Tourism’.

The event, hosted by leading industry title ‘Travel Weekly’, discussed topics such as sustainable growth for the future and facing a new reality after COVID.

This was the first face to face travel industry event in UK of this kind since the pandemic, offering the perfect opportunity to network with senior players in the tourism industry. Guest speakers included Garry Wilson, Chief Executive of EasyJet Holidays, Steve Heapy, Chief Executive of Jet2 and executives from the cruising industry.

Minister Daryanani also met with Her Excellency Saroja Sirisena, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to the United Kingdom.

Commenting on the event, Minister Daryanani said, “As the industry starts to reconnect face to face, it is important for Gibraltar to be seen and to share its experiences through the pandemic, while also relaying to the trade how the destination is ready to build forward. This is an extremely competitive industry and it is imperative that the Gibraltar brand is kept at the forefront of people’s minds. I will continue to market Gibraltar ambitiously as we move into the post Covid world.”