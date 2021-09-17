SNAG Creates Awareness Initiatives for a More Inclusive Society

Written by YGTV Team on 17 September 2021 .

The Special Needs Action Group (SNAG) is donating Hidden Disability Sunflower lanyards to various Government offices.

The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower was an initiative started in the UK, which is commonly displayed using a green lanyard patterned with sunflowers. It is now recognised nationwide in the UK by most public venues, supermarkets and emergency services. Wearing the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower discreetly indicates to people around the wearer including staff, colleagues and health professionals that they need additional support, help or a little more time. Without a visual cue, it can be difficult for others to identify, acknowledge, or understand the daily challenges faced by people living with a hidden disability. By wearing a sunflower, people with hidden disabilities can signpost to others around them that they may have additional or special needs. We must remember that not all disabilities are visible.

The Special Needs Action Group has replicated this wonderful initiative in Gibraltar in a hope that the positive response it has received in the UK can be replicated in Gibraltar. Users of the Hidden Disability Sunflower lanyard will hopefully now benefit from increased awareness of issues faced by children and adults with additional needs, and will enjoy more widely from support being offered to make their daily living a little easier. By replicating the same pattern used in the UK, SNAG has ensured that when travelling abroad, these lanyards will also be recognised within other the UK and other British Overseas Territories.

As from Monday, SNAG will donate a number of these lanyards to Government Offices such as the Equality Office, Education Department and Care Agency so that they can distribute them accordingly and of which we are certain the initiative will be welcomed. SNAG will remain with stock for distribution and advises those in need of a lanyard to contact us via their Social Media pages or write into This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.