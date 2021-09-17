Special Needs and Disability Coordination and Liaison Office

The Special Needs and Disability Coordination and Liaison Office opened its doors to members of the public this week. It held Clinics in which appointments were given to individuals who reached out asking for support.

Clinics will be held regularly and are aimed at providing members of the public with guidance concerning special needs and disability.

Members of the public in need of support in relation to special needs or disability are urged to email and ask for an appointment. Contact the team on: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.