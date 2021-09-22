Applications Now Open For The Kusuma Development Award

Applications are now open for the Kusuma Development Award.

A spokesperson from the trust said:

“Every year we support individuals working in Gibraltar to undertake professional development courses where there is no funding available from the Government or their employer. Recipients of the funding must be working in areas that directly benefit those living and working in Gibraltar.

“Applications can also be submitted by individuals or by groups of employees from the same organisation, but may be subject to requests for further information. You can read more details about our previous Professional Development Awards programme here.

“Applications for our 2021 Professional Development Awards will close on Thursday 30 September. Shortlisted candidates will be invited to attend an interview later in the year. The application form, criteria, key dates and full details of how to apply can be found here “