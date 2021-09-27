All Arms Physical Training Instructors Course

Written by YGTV Team on 27 September 2021 .

Two Royal Gibraltar Regiment soldiers from I-Company were overjoyed after obtaining their All Arms Physical Training Instructors Course qualification.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

LCPL Webster Valerio and LCPL Mercieca have spent the last 8 weeks at Aldershot gaining valuable knowledge on how to be a good Personal Trainer and how to conduct Personal Training Sessions for the unit involving every type of component of fitness.

Both completed health and safety, anatomy and physiology and PT theory exams, scoring high marks and distinctions in all.

The soldiers will now take on the responsibility of planning and executing physical training sessions in the Company and the wider regiment.





