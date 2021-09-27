Committee Meetings In Gibraltar And San Roque

Written by YGTV Team on 27 September 2021 .

The Government of Gibraltar will participate this week, together with representatives from the UK and Spain, in the next round of meetings of the Committees that were established at the time of our withdrawal from the European Union.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Committee for Police and Customs Cooperation and that on the Environment will meet in San Roque on Wednesday 29 September. The Committee on Citizens’ Rights will meet in Gibraltar on Thursday 30 September.

It will be recalled that the two former Committees lapsed on 31 December 2020 when the transition period came to an end but were renewed in July until the end of the year, as part of the bridging measures agreed while negotiations commence on Gibraltar’s future relationship with the European Union.

The Committees will continue to examine matters related to the UK and Gibraltar’s departure from the EU that are within the scope of the MoUs in their respective areas. These meetings should not be confused with the coming negotiations on the future relationship which are a separate and different workstream.

The Committees last met in Gibraltar on 28 July 2020 (Police & Customs and Environment) and in La Linea on 21 October 2020 (Citizens’ Rights).





