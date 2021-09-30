Special Needs and Disability Coordination and Liaison Office Deliver Presentation to Local Charities

Written by YGTV Team on 30 September 2021 .

The Special Needs and Disability Coordination and Liaison Office today delivered a presentation to representatives from various charities and support groups.

The first part of the presentation explained the Office’s roles, responsibilities and agenda.

The second part of the presentation focused on the Special Needs and Disability National Strategy. The strategy will be based on the social model of disability in which the policies will be informed by the lived experiences of people with disabilities and special needs and that of their families. The Office has therefore invited representatives from charities and support groups to form part of a working party. The working party will be called the Special Needs and Disability Council. Any charities or support groups who were not present today but feel that they would also like to contribute are asked to email the Office on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The Special Needs and Disability Coordination and Liaison Office would like to remind the public that they can contact them if they need any help or support with issues relating to disability by emailing the office on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .