Updates To COVID-19 Testing And Self-Isolation Requirements For Travel To Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 01 October 2021 .

In line with the UK Government, the Government of Gibraltar has introduced a simplified system for international travel effective from Monday 4th October 2021.

A statement form the Government follows below:

The current traffic light system will be replaced by a single red list of countries and territories which will continue to be crucial in order to protect public health.

The day 5 lateral flow test has been removed, however the requirement to have a lateral flow test within 24 hours of arrival for those over 12 years of age remains.

The arrival test will now incur a cost of £25 (GHA card holders / Gibraltar residents / individuals who are registered Gibraltarian, either by birth or naturalisation) and £30 for all others.

Air passengers will still be required to complete the passenger locator form and upload evidence of their fully vaccinated status or negative COVID-19 test result as applicable.

There are no changes for those traveling from a red list country and the current measures remain in force.

Passengers should continue to check the travel guidance including before, during and after travel to keep up to date in entry requirements and ensure compliance with the latest COVID-19. The Technical Notice COVID-19 - TESTING AND SELF-ISOLATION REQUIREMENTS FOR ENTRY INTO GIBRALTAR provides a detailed explanation of the new requirements.

Fully vaccinated passengers flying out of Gibraltar to the UK, will no longer require a pre-departure test. Unvaccinated passengers will however be required to test on day 2 and day 8 and self-isolate (test to release remains an option to reduce self-isolation period). Further information can be obtained by visiting the UK government travel advice: New system for international travel - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)

Minister for Civil Contingencies, the Hon Samantha Sacramento, said: ‘Today we have simplified the travel rules to make them easier to understand and follow and in line with the UK changes. Public health has always been at the heart of our international travel policy, today’s changes provide a simpler, more straightforward system. One with less testing.’







Technical Notice

COVID-19 - TESTING AND SELF-ISOLATION REQUIREMENTS

FOR ENTRY INTO GIBRALTAR (VERSION 3.1)

Entry requirements for a person travelling to Gibraltar by air after being in a country or territory in the ‘Red List’ in the 10-day period preceding entry into Gibraltar.

Applicable Regulations: Civil Contingencies Emergency (Coronavirus) (Requirements on Entry into Gibraltar and Testing) (No.6) Regulations 2021.

Summary:

No person who has been in a red list country in the 10-day period preceding their date of arrival into Gibraltar may enter Gibraltar. The following people are exempt provided that they are able to prove to the satisfaction of an immigration officer that the person:

falls within the definition of a Gibraltarian pursuant to section 4 of the Gibraltarian Status Act; • is a lawful resident of Gibraltar;

is a seafarer who

o is on transit to a vessel which is berthed or at anchor within British Gibraltar Territorial Waters;

o holds a valid seafarer’s book; and

o has a letter of guarantee from a shipping agent registered in Gibraltar;

is a Spanish national and is on transit to Spain;

intends to transit Gibraltar for the purposes of entering Spain and the person o is lawfully resident in Spain, and

o is or will be allowed to enter Spain from Gibraltar;

is carrying out a work activity in Gibraltar or who are taking up employment in Gibraltar;

is a member of the armed forces and the person has been issued with a travel order that states that Gibraltar is person’s destination;

has, in exceptional circumstances, been granted permission by the Borders and Coastguard Agency to enter Gibraltar and is the holder of a letter, electronic or otherwise, issued by the Borders and Coast Guard Agency granting the person leave to enter Gibraltar.

Passenger Locator Form

Applicable Regulations: Civil Contingencies Emergency (Coronavirus) Passenger Locator Form) (No.14) Regulations 2021.

Summary: All air passengers are required to complete the passenger locator form by visiting: www.passengers.egov.gi.

Arrivals from people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Applicable Regulations: Civil Contingencies Emergency (Coronavirus) (Requirements on Entry into Gibraltar and Testing) (No.6) Regulations 2021.

Definition of Fully Vaccinated Person:

A person is deemed to be fully vaccinated when a person has received two doses of a two dose series vaccine (such as Pfizer or Astrazeneca vaccines) and 14 days have elapsed since the second dose was administered, or has received a single dose vaccine (such Johnson & Johnson Jannsen vaccine) and 14 days have elapsed since it was administered. COVID-19 vaccines must have received regulatory approval from a recognised body as listed in Schedule 3 of the Civil Contingencies Emergency (Coronavirus) (Requirements on Entry into Gibraltar and Testing) (No.6) Regulations 2021.

Summary:

Arriving from a non-Red list country or territory in the 10-day period preceding entry into Gibraltar – Air Arrivals only.

Any fully vaccinated person (aged 12 years or over) who has been to a non- Red- list country or territory in the 10 days preceding their arrival in Gibraltar will be required to adhere to the following:

You will be required to upload your valid vaccination certificate on the Gibraltar Passenger Locator Form. You should also be prepared to present your valid vaccination certificate to airline staff prior to boarding.

You will be required to book and pay for your COVID-19 Lateral Flow Test before arriving in Gibraltar by visiting https://www.covidrapidtest.gi .

You must be prepared to present your valid vaccination certificate on your arrival in Gibraltar. • Once in Gibraltar, you will be required to take a COVID-19 Lateral Flow Test within 24 hours of your arrival in Gibraltar.

If your COVID-19 test proves positive, the Contact Tracing Bureau will issue you with further instructions.

You may be required to self-isolate if the Contact Tracing Bureau informs you that you been identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. • If you develop symptoms or feel unwell call 111 immediately even if you have been swabbed. If calling from an international number, you must dial (+350) 20072266 and asked to be transferred to 111.

Arriving from a country or territory in the Red List in the 10-day period preceding entry into Gibraltar

Any fully vaccinated person (aged 8 years or over) who has been to a country or territory in the ‘Red List’ in the 10 days preceding their arrival in Gibraltar will be required to adhere to the following:

If arriving by air you will be required to buy a pre-departure COVID-19 test and take this test within 48 hours of your arrival into Gibraltar. See Annex B for further details.

Air passengers will be required to upload a valid vaccination certificate on the Gibraltar Passenger Locator Form. You should also be prepared to present your valid vaccination certificate to airline staff prior to boarding.

You will be required to book your COVID-19 PCR tests before arriving in Gibraltar. o If you are registered with the Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) you must call (+350) 20041818 to arrange your COVID-19 PCR Tests.

o If you are not registered with the GHA you will be required to contact a private test provider to arrange your COVID-19 PCR tests. A list of approved private tests providers can be found on https://www.visitgibraltar.gi/covid-19. You must consent to the private test provider advising 111 of your result.

You must report the fact that you have been to a country or territory in the Red List to an officer of the Borders and Coastguard Agency.

You must be prepared to present your valid vaccination certificate on your arrival in Gibraltar. • Once in Gibraltar, you will be required to take a COVID-19 PCR test on the day of your arrival and on Day 5.

If any COVID-19 test proves positive, the Contact Tracing Bureau will issue you with further instructions.

You may be required to self-isolate if the Contact Tracing Bureau informs you that you been identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. • If you develop symptoms or feel unwell call 111 immediately even if you have been swabbed. If calling from an international number, you must dial (+350) 20072266 and asked to be transferred to 111.

Unvaccinated arrivals from a non- Red list Country or Territory in the 10-day period preceding entry into Gibraltar – Air arrivals only.

Applicable Regulations: Civil Contingencies Emergency (Coronavirus) (Requirements on Entry into Gibraltar and Testing) (No.6) Regulations 2021.

Summary:

Any person (aged 12 years or over) arriving in Gibraltar by air and who has only been to non-Red list countries or territories in the 10 days preceding their arrival in Gibraltar will be required to adhere to the following:

You will be required to buy a COVID-19 test and take this test within 48 hours of your arrival into Gibraltar. See A nnex B for further details.

You will be required to book and pay for your COVID-19 Lateral Flow Test before arriving in Gibraltar by visiting https://www.covidrapidtest.gi .

Once in Gibraltar, you will be required to take a COVID-19 Lateral Flow Test within 24 hours of your arrival in Gibraltar.

If your COVID-19 test proves positive, the Contact Tracing Bureau will issue you with further instructions.

You may be required to self-isolate if the Contact Tracing Bureau informs you that you been identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. • If you develop symptoms or feel unwell call 111 immediately even if you have been swabbed. If calling from an international number, you must dial (+350) 20072266 and asked to be transferred to 111.

Applicability:

Paragraph 4 does not apply to you if you have visited a country in the Red List. If you have been to a country or territory in the Red List in the 10 days preceding your arrival in Gibraltar, you will be

required to follow the guidance at paragraph 5. If fully vaccinated, follow the guidance at paragraph 3.

5 . Unvaccinated arrivals from a Country or Territory in the Red List in the 10-day period preceding entry into Gibraltar

Applicable Regulations: Civil Contingencies Emergency (Coronavirus) (Requirements on Entry into Gibraltar and Testing) (No.6) Regulations 2021..

Summary:

Any person (aged 8 years or over) who has been to a country or territory in the ‘Red List’ in the 10 days preceding their arrival in Gibraltar will be required to adhere to the following:

If arriving by air you will be required to buy a COVID-19 test and take this test within 48 hours of your arrival into Gibraltar. See Annex B for further details.

You will be required to book your COVID-19 PCR tests before arriving in Gibraltar. o If you are registered with the Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) you must call (+350) 20041818 to arrange your COVID-19 PCR Tests.

o If you are not registered with the GHA you will be required to contact a private test provider to arrange your COVID-19 PCR tests. A list of approved private tests providers can be found on https://www.visitgibraltar.gi/covid-19. You must consent to the private test provider advising 111 of your result.

You must report the fact that you have been to a country or territory in the Red List to an officer of the Borders and Coastguard Agency on entry into Gibraltar.

Once in Gibraltar, you will be required to self-isolate for 10 days and take a COVID-19 PCR Test on the day of your arrival and on Day 10. You must remain self-isolating until the second test is conducted and you are advised that the self-isolation is no longer required. If you are staying in a hotel, you must remain in your room and not use any of the public areas.

Do not use public transport with the exception of a Gibraltar Taxi booked via the Gibraltar Taxi Association – Tel: (+350) 20070027 / email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . You are required to inform them that you have arrived from a country or territory in the Red List.

Call 111 (or (+350) 20072266 and asked to be transferred to 111) as soon as you reach the address where you will be isolating.

You should expect to be contacted regularly by GHA personnel during your isolation period to ensure the isolation is being complied with.

If any COVID-19 test proves positive, the Contact Tracing Bureau will issue you with further instructions.

You may be required to self-isolate if the Contact Tracing Bureau informs you that you been identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. • If you develop symptoms or feel unwell call 111 immediately even if you have been swabbed. If calling from an international number, you must dial (+350) 20072266 and asked to be transferred to 111.

Applicability: Paragraph 5 does not apply to you if you are fully vaccinated in which case you must follow the guidance in Paragraph 3 above.

Instructions applicable to Seafarers

Applicable Instructions. Gibraltar Port Authority – Port Circulars

Civil Contingencies Emergency (Coronavirus) Regulations.

Note that Emergency regulations lapse at the end of the period of 30 days beginning with the date on which they are made or at such time as may be specified in the regulations. It is the individual’s responsibility to ensure that they follow the most up to date regulations. Latest regulations can be accessed by visiting: https://www.gibraltarlaws.gov.gi.

Annex:

Summary of Testing and Self-Isolation Requirements for Entry into Gibraltar. B. Pre-departure COVID-19 Testing Requirement.







Summary of Testing and Self-Isolation Requirements for Entry into Gibraltar

FULLY VACCINATED

Measure Non-Red List Country (Fully vaccinated) Red List Country (Fully vaccinated) (as per UK Red List) Passenger Locator Form Air only Air only Pre-Departure COVID-19 Test N/A Air only (8 years or over) COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate Air Only - Upload valid vaccination certificate on the Passenger Locator Form Air arrivals: Upload valid vaccination certificate on the Passenger Locator Form Sea and Land arrivals: Present valid vaccination certificate to an officer of the Borders and Coastguard Agency on entry into Gibraltar Lateral Flow Test (arrival) Air only - Test conducted within 24hrs of arrival (12 years or over) N/A PCR Test (arrival) N/A Yes (8 years or over) Self-Isolation N/A N/A Further PCR Test N/A Day 5 (8 years or over)







NOT VACCINATED



Measure Non-Red List Country (Not vaccinated) Red Country (Not vaccinated) (as per UK Red List) Passenger Locator Form Air only Air only Pre-Departure COVID-19 Test Air only (12 years or over) Air only (8 years or over) COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate N/A N/A Lateral Flow Test (arrival) Air only - Test conducted within 24hrs of arrival (12 years or over) N/A PCR Test (arrival) N/A Yes (8 years or over) Self-Isolation N/A 10 Days Further PCR Test N/A Day 10 (8 years or over)







Pre-departure COVID-19 Testing Requirement

Annex B



You will need to buy a pre-departure COVID-19 test and take this test within 48hours of your arrival. This requirement does not apply to any fully vaccinated passenger who has not been to a country or territory in the Red List in the 10 days preceding their arrival in Gibraltar.

When boarding your plane, you will need to provide proof that you have taken the test, and that the result of the test was negative. You will also be required to upload your test result on the Gibraltar Passenger Locator Form. You may also be asked to provide proof of a negative test when you arrive in Gibraltar.

The type of test you will need to buy

The test you buy must meet standards of ≥97% specificity and ≥80% sensitivity at viral loads above 100,000 copies/ml.

Suitable tests include:

a nucleic acid test, including a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test or derivative technologies, including loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) tests

an antigen test, such as a test from a lateral flow device, though many lateral flow devices may not meet the standards needed – you must check the test you buy meets standards of ≥97% specificity and ≥80% sensitivity at viral loads above 100,000 copies/ml

You may not be able to travel if the test you buy does not meet these standards.

A list of private providers of COVID-19 testing in the UK can be found at:

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/list-of-private-providers-of-coronavirus-testing/list-of private-providers-of-coronavirus-testing. If you are travelling from outside the United Kingdom, the foreign travel advice pages on gov.uk will have the latest updates about where you can buy COVID-19 tests in the country you are travelling from.

What your test result must include

Your test result must be in either English, French or Spanish.

You must provide your original test result certificate. This can be a paper test result, or an original result you have had in an email or text message.

The test result must include:

your name, which should match the name on your travel documents

your date of birth or age

the negative result of the test

the date the test sample was collected or received by the company or business who did the test

the name of the company or business who did the test and their contact details • the name of your test device

If your test result does not include all these things, you may not be able to travel to Gibraltar.

Positive test results

If your test result is positive, you must not travel. You must follow local rules and guidance for positive COVID-19 cases.

If the result of your test is not clear, you must take another test.

Previous positive test results

If you have recently tested positive for coronavirus and more than 10 days have passed since your positive test, you may be concerned that you will test positive pre-departure and this will prevent you from travelling. Evidence of prior infection does not remove the requirement to provide a negative pre-departure test to travel to Gibraltar, or once in Gibraltar. This is to mitigate against the risk of re-infection with a different variant of coronavirus.

If you have had Covid-19 in the last 90 days, we would recommend that you select a lateral flow device (LFD) for pre-departure testing, as LFDs are significantly less likely to give persistent positives for someone who has tested positive within the previous 90 days. As above, LFDs must meet the minimum standards of 97% specificity and 80% sensitivity.

Children

Children under 12 do not need to take a COVID-19 test before travelling (under 8 if the child has been to a country or territory in the Red List in the 10 days preceding their arrival in Gibraltar). Children aged between 12 and 18 must take a COVID-19 test before travelling. Proof of the child's negative test result must be shown by an adult travelling with the child upon arrival in Gibraltar.

Fully Vaccinated Passengers

The requirement to take a pre-departure COVID-19 test does not apply to any fully vaccinated passenger who has not been to a country or territory in the Red List in the 10 days preceding their arrival in Gibraltar.





