Insurtech UK Signs Agreement With Gibraltar Finance To Support UK Insurtech Businesses With Future Authorisations

Written by YGTV Team on .

Insurtech UK, the trade association for insurtech businesses in the UK, has signed a Statement of  Intent with Gibraltar Finance, the Government department responsible for promoting Gibraltar’s financial services sector.

A joint statement from Insurtech UK and the Government of Gibraltar follows below:

The Statement of Intent commits both parties to working together to  increase the level of support available to UK insurtechs who are interested in becoming authorised  insurers or authorised MGAs in Gibraltar. 

The agreement was signed between Luisa Barile and James York –Co-Chairs of Insurtech UK – and  Albert Isola MP, Minister for Digital and Financial Services for HM Government of Gibraltar.  

One of the most interesting trends within the UK insurtech sector has been the rise of Gibraltar as  a destination to seek insurance authorisations. The only two UK insurtech carriers – Zego and  Marshmallow – both sought their licences in Gibraltar, due to the perceived tech friendliness of the  regulator and the direct engagement and interaction with the regulator throughout the application  process. It will be interesting to see if this trend continues as we will more likely see more insurance  authorisations in the future from insurtech MGAs. 

Insurtech UK secured this agreement to ensure that all of its 115 members can have improved  access to this important regulatory market. For Gibraltar, this is an important partnership to  showcase its reputation as an increasingly important financial services hub in Europe, and to ensure  more UK businesses expand into the market.  

The Statement of Intent commits Insurtech UK and Gibraltar Finance to working together to raise  awareness, promote opportunities and to provide direct access to the relevant officials within the  Gibraltar Government and wider insurance market to facilitate their market research and possible  authorisation plans.  

Insurtech UK Co-Chairs Luisa Barile and James York commented: “When looking at new markets  and a daunting authorisation process, often the most time-consuming part is finding the right people to  talk to, getting boots on the ground and having access to the best information to understand the market  and the opportunities for your business. 

“We are committed to supporting our members in their authorisation journey and with Gibraltar a clear  option that has been tried and tested, we’re ready to support in the future and make that process as straight  forward as possible, should members feel it be the best option for their business. 

"We are confident that this Statement of Intent opens up a lot of opportunities for our members to better  understand the market and to accelerate future authorisations.” 

Albert Isola MP, Minister for Digital and Financial Services at HM Government of Gibraltar,  added: “It is a pleasure for HM Government of Gibraltar to have entered into the Joint Statement of Intent  with Insurtech UK. Gibraltar has a large insurance industry with particular expertise in the UK motor  insurance sector which offers valuable competition and choice to UK consumers. 

“I hope our co-operation with Insurtech UK will lead to opportunities for Gibraltar to support and facilitate  the activities of UK insurtechs as they build and develop their business strategies. Finally, I would like to  thank the co-chairs of Insurtech UK, James York and Luisa Barile, for engaging in such a positive and  welcoming manner, it has been an absolute pleasure to be involved in this initiative.”


share with Whatsapp