70th Great Gibraltar Beach Clean - World Habitat Day

Written by YGTV Team on 04 October 2021 .

DofE participants joined the 3rd Europa Scouts Group to observe World Habitat Day.

A statement from TNP follows below:

In less than an hour, these exemplary teenagers and children scoured the Catalan Bay shoreline and managed to remove 24kg of plastic debris albeit this same beach had been cleaned just 12 days earlier on CUTW day.

The scouts who are working towards their environmental badge are now also one step closer to receiving the Nautilus badge too!

MetalRok collected the refuse where sorting and recycling ensued, ensuring none of it ends up in landfill.

Do you also want to #ACT? Join us as we strive for a healthier, cleaner and greener #Gibraltar. Our ethos? Simple! #ActionChangesThings