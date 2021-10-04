COVID-19 Booster Vaccine Rollout Begins At ERS

Written by YGTV Team on 04 October 2021 .

Elderly Residential Services has begun the rollout of its COVID-19 booster vaccination programme to all residents and staff today.

A statement continued: “The programme aims to vaccinate 890 residents and staff within a period of four days. The booster dose is an important step forward in the fight against COVID-19, and the safety and care of our residents and ensuring staff welfare are top priority as we head into the autumn and winter months. The Vaccination Team will be visiting each ERS building throughout the week, starting at Hillsides and Bella Vista today, Mount Alvernia on Tuesday, John Cochrane Ward, Jewish Home and John Macintosh Wing on Wednesday and finishing with more staff at Mount Alvernia on Thursday.

“ERS takes this opportunity to thank the relatives and visitors to ERS sites for adhering to the mitigation measures we have in place and for their cooperation during the booster vaccination program.”

Minister for Health, Samantha Sacramento, said: ‘I’m proud that we are in a position to begin the rollout of COVID-19 booster vaccinations, starting with the most vulnerable. The staff at ERS continue to work tirelessly to ensure the wellbeing of our residents and I’d like to thank them for their continued diligence and professionalism.’