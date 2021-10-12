Military Training Exercises October

A military training exercise will take place between 13th – 22nd October 2021.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Approximately 85 soldiers will be seen transiting between Buffadero Training Camp, Maida Vale and Devil’s Tower Camp during this period.

The public should be aware that the soldiers will be transiting in full uniform with weapons (unloaded) during this period.

There will also be some seaborne activities taking place between 16 –20 October 2021.

The public should be aware that the soldiers will be transiting between Rosia Bay, Camp Bay and South Mole.