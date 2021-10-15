Loreto Convent Participate In 'Just One Tree Day'

Written by YGTV Team on 15 October 2021 .

Loreto Convent School recently participated in 'Just One Tree Day'.

A statement from Loreto Convent School follows below:

What an amazing day pupils and staff had on Friday 15th October. Pupils participated in 'Just One Tree' day and came into school wearing a touch of green. Collectively we celebrated the importance of trees in our lives, from producing oxygen for us to breathe, cleaning our atmosphere, stabilising our soil and providing habitats for many other organisms, to the sheer majesty and beauty of these plants. The day was led by members of the LSSC group, and all pupils participated in tree-related lessons in all areas of the curriculum, from mathematics and science to art, PE and library sessions. We are very grateful to Eden Botanics for supporting us on this day - the highlight of which was planting 2 brand new trees, a Ficus tree along with an Orange tree in our school garden.

To find out more about this charity, find them on their social media pages or at www.justonetree.life