Duke Of Edinburgh's International Awards Presentation Ceremony 2021
This year, the 50th anniversary of The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Gibraltar, 120 young people who have participated in the Award are eligible to be presented with their Awards at a ceremony, at Grand Battery House, on Tuesday 19th October.
A statement from the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Gibraltar follows below:
His Excellency The Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel KBE DL, as Patron of the Award in Gibraltar, and John May OBE DL, Secretary General of the International Award Foundation, will present Bronze, Silver and Gold Awards at a ceremony which will be attended by families, Award leaders, activity coaches, assessors, sponsors, and many others.
The young people receiving their Awards have been involved in a wide variety of activities geared towards completing the requirements of the Award. Some will have been involved for about a year whereas others will have been involved for a couple of years; the latter to achieve the Gold Award.
For over sixty years, millions of young people have participated and received Awards, with millions more benefiting from its impact on communities around the world. Through non-formal education, the Award can play a critical role in a young person’s personal development and is achievable by any young person who wants to take up the challenge.
The Award gives young people, aged 14 to 24, the opportunity to experience challenges and adventures, acquire new skills and make new friends. Young people who do the Award become more confident and resilient, and develop skills in areas such as communication, problem solving and leadership. This in turn impacts on their communities, who see improvements in areas including employability, health and well-being, and educational attainment. The Award aims to help young people become #WorldReady via non-formal education.
The Award comprises four sections. The Voluntary Service section intended to develop a sense of community and social responsibility. The Adventurous Journey aims to cultivate a spirit of adventure and discovery and an understanding of the environment. The Skills section develops cultural, vocational, and practical skills and the Physical Recreation section encourages improved performance and fitness. The Gold Award has an additional section, the Gold Residential Project, which sees participants undertake some form of purposeful enterprise whilst living away from home for a week.
To complete the Voluntary Service requirements the young people have, amongst other things, been assisting with animal welfare, helping at various charities, dog walking, sports coaching, and officiating, conservation and environmental work and, assisting at the Cancer Relief Centre, church upkeep, as well as other activities.
For their Skills they have learnt about acting, art, chess, cookery, debating, drama, first aid, gardening, online gaming, and cybersecurity, knitting, learning other languages, playing musical instruments, photography, reading, sewing, singing and other pastimes.
All have completed a physically challenging expedition as part of the Adventurous Journey requirements and this has seen them hike a minimum of either, 24 km (Jimena de la Frontera/Sierra de Grazalema), 48 km (Sierra de Gredos) or, 80 km (Cevennes) depending on which Award they are receiving.
The recipients have also been heavily involved in sports. For Physical Recreation there has been involvement in athletics, badminton, basketball, dance, fitness training, football, gymnastics, hockey, horse riding, ice skating, kayaking, lawn tennis, martial arts, netball, rowing, rugby, sailing, squash, swimming, table tennis, and volleyball, to name but a few.
All these varied activities require the support of a small team of dedicated, volunteer, Award leaders who make all the arrangements and take the participants on their adventurous journeys. In addition, there are countless volunteers who give their time to teach, supervise and assess the young people in their chosen activities. To all of them the Award's Board of Trustees owes a debt of gratitude and thanks them for their untiring efforts and support.
Naturally, without the participation of the young people there would be no Award Ceremony and therefore the Board, leaders, supporters, and families wish to congratulate the following on their achievements;
BRONZE AWARD
Jasmine Bateman
Abigael Bellingan
Olivia Bellingan
Maya Breeze
Cameron Byrne
Erin Byrne
Shenai Caballero-Laoudy
Lucia Cardenas
Matvey Celecia
Jayron Cerisola
Niamh Colton
Ella Cruz
Leon Cruz
Max Cruz
Daniel Culligan-Huggins
Karenza Daswani
Karizma Daswani
Sebastian Diaz Mateos
Preston Feeke
Nicholas Grech
Diego Guzman
Emily Hermida
Louise Hyde
Nayan Jeffries
Pablo Kussner
Carlos Kussner-Nuñez
Marta Sofia Leiria
Harvey Leroy
Chloe McCarthy
Lee Mifsud
Matthew Mills
Ana Montero
Cristina Muñoz
Ewan Navarro
Lucia O'Connor
Jesse Olivero
Nathan Parody
Cadie Pedder
Evan Penfold
Cecilia Pilcher
Haylee Pincho
Katie Pitaluga
Giuseppa Plantone
Michael Porter
Thomas Posso
Natalia Reyes
Marta Rodriguez
Ethan Roworth Mancera
Iona Sacarello
Alexander Sanchez-Soiza
Jesse Segui
Ana Serra
Div Shanani
Ohad Shay
Shanaya Sheriff
Aman Shivdasani
Jules Stych
Alexa Tilbury-Chang
Ryan Victor
Erin Villa Quick
Mae Wilkie
Alex Woods
Julia Zelazo
SILVER AWARD
Nayan Adamberry
Erin Appleton
Teagan Barrett
Daniel Brink
Aidan Brion
Pedro Caballero
Nathan Caines
Sebastian Cassaglia
Hannah Cavilla
Guy Coope-Vickers
Lili-Mae Cruz
Mariah Davis
Aryan Dhanwani
Cristina Diaz Mateos
William Duthie
Evan Dyer
Emily-June Feeke
Alicia Fernandes
Mariana Fernandes Chambel
Callum Ferrary
Emma Fitzpatrick
Nikolaj Forrester
Inez Fraga Smith
Gianni Gonzalez
Sian Gonzalez
Joseph Greco
Evan Hamilton
Callum Hellier
Michael Jarman
Pierre Leroy
David Lester
Javier Lopez Montero
Emma Maclaren
Deeta Mahbubani
Johan Mahtani
Rebecca McHard
Celine Monteverde
Katie Muscat-Byrne
Ishika Nagrani
Reena Nagrani
Eleanor Navarro
Jessica Nuttall
Emma Olivero
Gianni Revagliatte
James Rosado
Joey Sacarello
Rosie Tunbridge
Aerin Victory
Lewis Victor
Mia Wallace
Salvador Ziblim
GOLD AWARD
Tara Bossano Anes
Timothy Canessa
Christopher Cardona
Lillianne Hawkins
Stella Panayotti
Daniel Prince
Many of the recipients have already commenced their activities towards their Silver and Gold Awards and we wish them every success for the future. Some have themselves also volunteered to become Award leaders either, before heading off to further their studies at university or, having returned from completing them.
The Chairman and Members of the Board would also like to express their thanks to the Trustees and Staff of Grand Battery House, Hour Events, Easiprint Limited, Gibraltar Chronicle Printing Works, and Cadets from No. 2 Overseas (Gibraltar) Squadron Air Training Corps, for their support in ensuring the success of the event.
If you are interested in becoming involved be it as a participant, leader, supervisor or wish to contribute financially or otherwise please contact the National Director, Michael Pizzarello, on 20051971 or, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or visit our website www.thedukes.gi