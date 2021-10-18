Woman Fined For Loud Music

A local woman has been fined £100 after playing “excessively loud music” at her home. 

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Ana Maria Bueno, 38, of Glacis Estate, pleaded Guilty to the offence of Noise and  was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court this morning. 

The incident happened just after 730pm on Tuesday March 9 this year, when the  police Control Room received four separate complaints of loud music coming from  Bueno’s residence. 

On police arrival at her residence, officers advised her to keep the noise to within her  residence, otherwise she would be reported for the offence.



