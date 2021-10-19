Cadet Presentations

Written by YGTV Team on 19 October 2021 .

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Royal Air Force Gibraltar Station Commander, Wing Commander Annella Doherty MBE MA MBA BSc, presented certificates to the No. 2 Overseas (Gibraltar) Sqn cadets on Thursday.

Wing Commander Doherty was extremely delighted with the cadets’ performance and involvement in the Freedom of the City parade which took place last month.

Flight Lieutenant Ivan Caward said: “The Freedom of the City Parade was a great honour for The Royal Air Force and this fact wasn’t lost on the cadets who took part.

“Each and every cadet who took part went the extra mile to ensure that they were ready for the parade, putting in many extra hours to perfect their drill and uniform.

“As a reminder of the day and to acknowledge their participation it was deemed fit to present them with a certificate.”

During the evening certificates were also presented to cadets who had recently completed a Junior NCO course, Cadet Corporal Seth Jessop was promoted to the rank of Sergeant and Cadet Sergeant Michael Jarman was promoted to the rank of Flight Sergeant.

“It’s wonderful to see the squadron doing so well. The cadets performed impeccably during the parade. It’s always a great pleasure to be asked to promote someone, whether it be a cadet or serving member of the Air Force”, added Wg Cdr Doherty.



