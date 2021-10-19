Mayor Visits Notre Dame Lower Primary School

Written by YGTV Team on 19 October 2021 .

His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos GMD was invited to Notre Dame Lower Primary School for a morning full of activities. The invitation was extended by Headteacher Mrs Priscilla Cruz who wanted to showcase projects created by students on the theme of kindness, very much in line with His Worship’s We Are One Campaign.

A statement from the Office of the Mayor follows below:

Led by Nursery Coordinator Jade Perez, children performed nursery rhymes ‘Pat a Cake’ and ‘I’m A Little Teapot’ to welcome His Worship to the school. Reception Coordinator Lindsay Bacarese and her students presented a ‘Teddy Bear’s Picnic’, after which Year 1 Coordinator Tyrine Garcia invited His Worship to read ‘The Tiger who came to Tea’ to a very receptive audience. Year 2 hosted a ‘Mad Hatter’s Tea Party’ complete with hats and costumes organised by Year 2 Coordinator Davinia Nuza.

His Worship was also invited to add his handprint fish to a colourful collage, accompanied by the 5 students who had been chosen as Star Students of the Week for their good behaviour, politeness and hard work. The morning’s visit culminated with Mrs Cruz inviting His Worship to a tea party where they and other staff members had the opportunity to discuss several topics.

His Worship was made to feel extremely welcome by staff and students alike, and was delighted to receive a gift from each year to mark his visit, to include a hand painted teapot and a teddy bear dressed in the Notre Dame uniform.

