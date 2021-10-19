COVID-19 Travel Advice For Mid-term

Written by YGTV Team on 19 October 2021 .

The Government says it strongly recommends that anyone who intends to travel outside Gibraltar for mid-term takes extra precautions and familiarises themselves with requirements both for their destination and for re-entry into Gibraltar.

Entry requirements for destination countries can be found on the UK Government website: https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice

Individuals (12 years and over) who are not fully vaccinated and plan to travel to Gibraltar by air will need to provide proof of a negative pre-departure PCR or lateral flow test which needs to be taken within 48 hours prior to their arrival in Gibraltar. All air passengers (fully vaccinated and unvaccinated) will also need to take a lateral flow test within 24 hours of their arrival in Gibraltar.

The Technical Notice COVID-19 - TESTING AND SELF-ISOLATION REQUIREMENTS FOR ENTRY INTO GIBRALTAR provides a detailed explanation of the existing requirements.

If travelling from other countries (e.g. Malaga Airport), you should additionally check the relevant country’s travel rules.

Anyone who develops symptoms on their return to Gibraltar, however mild, should call 111 to arrange for a test.