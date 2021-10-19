Memorandum of Understanding between University and GCS

Written by YGTV Team on 19 October 2021 .

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Gibraltar Cultural Services and the University of Gibraltar, marking a closer collaboration between both entities.

The document establishes GCS and related premises, to include the John Mackintosh Hall facility as an Associate Campus of the University, with the aim to promote co-operation between both, in the promotion of education, training and academic research. This is in keeping with the ethos of GCS to promote, encourage and foster the arts and cultural activities in Gibraltar and the University’s mission to respond to current societal needs as well as shape personal and professional futures through the pursuit of education, training, and research.

A statement continued: “This understanding will be of continued benefit to the users and community at large, extending the use of facilities and materials and facilitating further opportunities for training and development, among others. GCS looks forward to the opportunities that may arise from the MoU and furthering their outreach to the academic community in Gibraltar.”

The document was signed by the University’s Director of Academic Programmes and Research, Dr Darren Fa, and the CEO, of Gibraltar Cultural Services, Seamus Byrne.

Commenting on the MOU, the Minister for Education and Culture, Prof John Cortes, who is also Minister for the University, said: “I am very pleased indeed to welcome the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding between Gibraltar Cultural Services and the University of Gibraltar. Cultural facilities and activities are important in an academic context, and I look forward to increasing contact between the two entities in developing culture and cultural opportunities.”