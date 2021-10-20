Power Outage Caused By Contractor Damaging Cable

Written by YGTV Team on 20 October 2021 .

At around 12:30 today, a contractor working in the area of Europa Point damaged a High Voltage cable which forms part of the old ex-MOD network.

Consequently the protection at the old ex-MOD Power Station did not isolate the fault in time, and consumers suffered an interruption in their power supply.

A statement from the GEA continued: “As a result of the Contractor’s damage to the Cable at Europa, the North Mole Power Station protection systems isolated the fault, resulting in other customers in other areas of Gibraltar losing their power.

“The power supply to these customers was restored by 13:15.

“Currently, both GMES Limited and GEA engineers are working on site to restore power to the remaining affected districts which are mainly in the Europa Point area. Works will continue until such time as power is fully restored later today.

“We apologise to all customers affected for the inconvenience caused.”