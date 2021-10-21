Cultural Awards To Be Aired On GBC And Streamed Online

Written by YGTV Team on 21 October 2021 .

The 2021 Cultural Awards will be aired on GBC and broadcast via Livestream on gbc.gi on Wednesday 3rd November.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Awards aim to celebrate the best of Gibraltar’s arts and culture, recognising potential, ability, talent, and achievement, whilst supporting the community’s cultural development.

The Awards ceremony will be live from the Sunborn Hotel at 7.30pm on Wednesday 3rd November 2021. GCS invites the community to view the ceremony on GBC or follow the results on GCS Facebook: www.facebook.com/culture.gi/

For further information please contact GCS Cultural Development Unit on 20079750 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..