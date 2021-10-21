Gibraltar Finance Gives Keynote Address At Blockchain In Financial Services Conference 2021

Written by YGTV Team on 21 October 2021 .

Gibraltar Finance gave the keynote address at the Blockchain in Financial Services Conference 2021 in Zurich, Switzerland on Tuesday 19th October 2021.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The conference was organized by Finanz und Wirtschaft and Gibraltar Finance was represented by Michael Ashton, Senior Executive who gave the keynote address. The conference was held at the Gottlieb Duttweiler Institut overlooking Lake Zurich and attended by around 200 financial services and crypto professionals.

Albert Isola MP, Gibraltar’s Minister for Digital and Financial Services stated: “I am most grateful to Finanz und Wirtschaft for inviting Gibraltar Finance to give the keynote address at this highly regarded Blockchain conference. It was an opportunity to share with a Swiss audience Gibraltar’s progress over the last four years following the introduction of our purpose built regulatory framework forDLT and the benefit of maintaining our strategy of a high barrier to entry so thatDLT regulated firms in Gibraltar share the Government’s philosophy of world class regulation and placing customers’ interests first.

“This is the first Blockchain conference that we have participated in person outside of Gibraltar for almost two years but during that period we have continued to develop the DLT sector at pace. At the start of 2021 I announced a working party for a 10th Core DLT Principle on Market Integrity, they have made great progress and I hope to be able to make a further announcement on this initiative shortly.”