Reception For ‘Running 4 Reilly’ Marathon Team

Written by YGTV Team on .

His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos GMD hosted an evening reception for the  ‘Running 4 Reilly’ team. 

A statement from the Office of the Mayor follow below:

This group of family and friends run the London Royal Parks Half  Marathon to raise funds for the Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity. The team  is named after Reilly Roper, a five-year-old who is thankfully recovering from leukaemia  having received treatment at Great Ormond Street Hospital. 

His Worship welcomed Reilly’s parents Kevin and Catherine Roper, and his siblings Holly  and Caitlyn to the Mayor’s Parlour to acknowledge ‘Team Reilly’, the marathon participants,  comprised of Becca Ramirez, Louis Bado, Louise Gonçalves, Seamus Byrne, Dominic  Hernandez and Julian Hernandez. The runner’s families also attended to help celebrate the  achievement. 

Originally scheduled for October last year, the Marathon was postponed due to COVID-19 and finally took place on 10th October 2021. The team challenged themselves mentally and  physically to run 13.1 miles, and have raised almost £30,000 to date. The fundraising  continues with a closing date of 11th November. 

His Worship described Reilly as a ‘superhero’ and an inspiration to all that meet him. He  praised Reilly’s parents and family for forging ahead in the face of adversity, adding he was  humbled and impressed by their friends and supporters who got together to raise funds for  such a worthy cause. His Worship concluded that Reilly’s story has touched the heart of the  entire community.  

To donate please go to: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/running4reilly 

