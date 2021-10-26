'A Porn In Her Game' To Be Performed At Omnibus Theatre

Written by YGTV Team on 26 October 2021 .

A play by local playwright Julian Felice has been selected to be performed at a London theatre this weekend. 'A Porn In Her Game' is one of Julian’s ten minute plays and will be performed at Omnibus Theatre on Sunday as part of Latinx Scratch, an event produced by Untold Collectiv.

A statement follows below:

This is the fourth time one of Julian’s plays will be staged in London, following performances at King’s Head Theatre and two at Theatro Technis. The play will form part of a programme of four, with matinee and evening performances.

A Porn In Her Game is a light-hearted domestic piece where a wife reveals a startling secret to her husband. It received an online reading by Scriptwriters & Co and has also been recorded as a podcast as part of The Pod Play. This will be the first live stage performance of the play and also represents Julian’s first collaboration with Untold Collectiv.

This continues to be a busy year for Julian, who won Best Play, Best Original Play and Best Actor at the last Gibraltar Drama Festival. His play Flavius recently formed part of a five-day Research & Development project at Middlesex University and continues to attract interest across the United Kingdom, while his published plays continue being performed at locations in the USA.

Details for tickets for Latinx Scratch can be found on Untold Collectiv’s social media platforms.





