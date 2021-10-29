Testing Of Alarms In The Naval Base

Written by YGTV Team on 29 October 2021 .

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

The public is advised that, as part of ongoing maintenance and rectification work, the Naval Base will be testing its Nuclear Emergency Response Organisation (NERO) alarm.

Testing is scheduled to take place on Wednesday 03 November. Members of the public should not be concerned and no action is required.





