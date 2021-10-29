Ceremony Of The Keys 2021

Written by YGTV Team on 29 October 2021 .

Yesterday the Ceremony of The Keys took place in Casemates Square.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Hundreds of people gathered in Casemates Square yesterday (28 October) to watch the Ceremony of The Keys.

The Commander of British Forces Gibraltar, Commodore Steve Dainton, His Excellency the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel and Chief of Staff, Col Robert Lindsay were all present for the event.

The ceremony, which now takes place twice a year, is a reminder that each evening during the Great Siege the Fortress was locked and platoons were posted outside the walls on the North Front of the Rock to act as sentries.

The troops paid their respects to the Governor and marched through the Landport Gates, which was the only land entrance to the Fortress.

The gates, which were built in 1729, still retain many of their original features.

The crowd were entertained with music from the Royal Gibraltar Band & Corps of Drums and the visiting Nottinghamshire Band of The Royal Engineers.

After the Royal Gibraltar Regiment’s I Company marched through the square, they were inspected by Vice Admiral Sir David Steel and Commodore Steve Dainton.



