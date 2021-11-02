Work on the National Disability Strategy commences

Written by YGTV Team on 02 November 2021 .

The Special Needs and Disability Coordination and Liaison Office today began work on the National Disability Strategy for Gibraltar.

The National Disability Strategy will outline ways in which every Government department can better their policies and practices for individuals and families with special educational needs/ disability. Similarly to the UK National Strategy, immediate commitments and long-term goals will be set out.

The National Disability Strategy will be informed by various methods of data collection and by placing the lived experiences of individuals with disability and that of their families at the centre of policy making.

Today, a working party comprised of various representatives from relevant charities and support groups attended a meeting at No.6 Convent Place to put forward their thoughts on Education. Subsequent meetings will be held on this and on other matters.

The Special Needs and Disability Coordination and Liaison Office would like to remind the public that they can be contacted on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with any matters relating to special educational needs / disability.