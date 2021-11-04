Gibraltar NASUWT Shocked By Investigation Findings

Written by YGTV Team on 04 November 2021 .

Gibraltar NASUWT says it is "shocked" by the findings of the independent investigation conducted by Government into "the grooming of a child at Westside School by a non-permanent teacher and the failure by the Department of Education to ensure that safeguarding standards were applied accordingly".

A statement from Gibraltar NASUWT follows below:

Gibraltar NASUWT is shocked by the findings of the independent investigation conducted by HM Government of Gibraltar into the grooming of a child at Westside School by a non-permanent teacher and the failure by the Department of Education to ensure that safeguarding standards were applied accordingly. Conversely, we applaud the actions of the teachers and senior management team at Westside School who highlighted and reported the inappropriate conduct of the individual to the Department of Education and followed all safeguarding procedures in an exemplary fashion at all times.





The union condemns the actions of this individual who by abusing her position of trust in what has been labelled as significantly disturbing and wholly unprofessional conduct, has brought the teaching profession into disrepute. We strongly urge HM Government to use the findings of the investigation to not only prevent the individual from working with children in any school or in other capacities, but to not allow this person to ever work in the public sector again. We also cannot comprehend how no criminal proceedings have resulted from the facts of this investigation.



Further, the fact that failures in existing procedures and policies at the Department of Education are being investigated raises serious doubts over the capability of those individuals promoted to these leadership positions. The union cannot accept that people entrusted to be the gatekeepers of our education system would mishandle or indeed be incapable of handling such a serious situation.





Gibraltar NASUWT will be writing to HM Government shortly to request an urgent meeting with the Minister for Education and ascertain the extent of the apparent mismanagement of this grave incident by the Department of Education, the second such incident in a very short period of time. At present, and until we are privy to further information, the union will not be asking for any resignations at the Department of Education, but fully reserves its right to do so in the future.