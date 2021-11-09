Minister Daryanani Returns From WTM

Written by YGTV Team on 09 November 2021 .

The Minister for Business and Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, has returned from the World Travel Market in London.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The conference gave the Minister the opportunity to meet executives from the travel trade and continue his marketing strategy in the U.K. He was interviewed by the prestigious Travel Weekly magazine and by Mr Simon Calder, the leading travel journalist, amongst others.

Minister Daryanani met with Mr David Dingle, Chairman of Carnival cruises U.K. This allowed him the opportunity to share the Government’s vision on cruising with one of the most crucial companies in this sector.

He attended the Tourism Ministers’ summit which was organized by World Tourism Organization, which addressed many interesting issues such as the challenge in a new world preCovid and, above all, sustainable tourism. With COP 26 being held atthe same time, the environment and how travel can make things better were high on the agenda.

The Minister also held a meeting with the Minister for Tourism of Israel, Mr Yoel Razvozov, where joint initiatives were touched upon.

Minster Daryanani said, “ It has been an extremely successful WTM for Gibraltar. We have managed to keep on raising our profile in the U.K, the main source market for overnight tourism in Gibraltar. I have spoken to many important people in the travel trade, renewed old contacts and made some very influential new ones for Gibraltar. We have made tremendous inroads in highlighting what our destination has to offer and we will carry on doing so. It has been three days of back to back meetings but I am delighted that everyone I have to spoken to has shown keen interestin doing businesswith Gibraltar.I will carry on with thiswork and look forward to attending future conferences which I have been invited to, especially those which have offered speaking opportunities to showcase our wonderful homeland. It is all about reconnecting and rebuilding. I won’t stop working on this until I take Gibraltar to the next level”.





