British Forces Gibraltar Chief Of Staff Retires

Written by YGTV Team on 10 November 2021 .

After 35 years of service British Forces Gibraltar Chief of Staff Colonel Rob Lindsay retired from the Army last week.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

After 35 years of impeccable service BF Gibraltar Chief of Staff Colonel Rob Lindsay retired from the Army on Friday. During his long military career Colonel Lindsay has been widely travelled, serving in Iraq, Afghanistan, Bosnia & Northern Ireland as well as the United Kingdom. Whilst in BF Gibraltar Col Lindsay has been instrumental in supporting the COVID pandemic response, as well as supporting the development of planning surrounding EU Exit and the day to day running of the Command. It is fair to say that up to the last moment Col Rob has been at the spearhead of operations. BF Gibraltar would like to wish Col Rob and his wife Jo a well-earned, happy and fruitful retirement.





