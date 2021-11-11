Autumn Bookmark Competition 2021

11 November 2021

The annual Bookmark Competition by Gibraltar Cultural Services is organised on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and in conjunction with the Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group. The competition attracted a total of 739 entries.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The awards were presented on Wednesday 10th November 2021 at 4.30pm at the GEMA Gallery, Montagu Bastion. The overall results, with judge’s comments, are as follows:

Overall Winner Daniel Allen – St. Joseph’s Upper Primary School

‘Simple yet powerful message about how teachers can influence a child’s belief in themselves.’

Winner School Year’s 3–6 Sienna Parody – St. Joseph’s Upper Primary School ‘Colourful, clever design, powerful pictures.’

Winner School Year’s 7–10 Ella Garcia – Westside School

‘Colourful, great artwork, inspiring message.’

Winner School Year’s 11-13 Mariah Davis – Westside School

‘Eye-catching, colourful and challenges people to find their own superpower.’

Adult Winner Maya Bezalel Baharal

‘A heartfelt message from a teacher’s perspective showing how much they care and help theirstudents.’

Highly Commended Certificates:

Bodene Bonnici Adult Category

Faye Chichon School Year’s 7-10 – St. Joseph’s Upper Primary School Amelia Debenham School Year’s 7-10 – Westside School

Andzela Dinic School Year’s 7-10 – Westside School

Isabella Anne Fernandez School Year’s 3-6 – St. Joseph’s Upper Primary School Clare Francis Adult Category

Ana Golding School Year’s 7-10 – Westside School

Adrianna Hermida School Year’s 7-10 – Westside School

Finn Patrick Logan Hughes School Year’s 3-6 – Loreto School

Sarah Lugaro School Year’s 3-6 – St. Joseph’s Upper Primary School Adam Viñales School Year’s 3-6 – St. Joseph’s Upper Primary School Luke Zammit School Year’s 7-10 – Westside School

Stuart Byrne, Dyslexia Gibraltar Chairperson said:

"Dyslexia Gibraltar would like to thank all the participantsfor their entries and hopesthat in the process of doing research for their bookmark designs, they found out a little bit more about Dyslexia. We also want to thank the Ministry of Culture and the Department of Education for making this a success as part of the annual Cultural Programme."





