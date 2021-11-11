Autumn Bookmark Competition 2021

Written by YGTV Team on .

The annual Bookmark Competition by Gibraltar Cultural Services is organised on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and in conjunction with the Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group. The competition attracted a total of 739 entries. 

A statement from the Government follows below:

The awards were presented on Wednesday 10th November 2021 at 4.30pm at the GEMA Gallery, Montagu Bastion. The overall results, with judge’s comments, are as follows: 

Overall Winner Daniel Allen – St. Joseph’s Upper Primary School 

‘Simple yet powerful message about how teachers can influence a child’s belief in themselves.’   

Winner School Year’s 3–6 Sienna Parody – St. Joseph’s Upper Primary School  ‘Colourful, clever design, powerful pictures.’ 

  

Winner School Year’s 7–10 Ella Garcia – Westside School 

‘Colourful, great artwork, inspiring message.’ 

Winner School Year’s 11-13 Mariah Davis – Westside School 

‘Eye-catching, colourful and challenges people to find their own superpower.’ 

Adult Winner Maya Bezalel Baharal 

‘A heartfelt message from a teacher’s perspective showing how much they care and help theirstudents.’

 

Highly Commended Certificates: 

Bodene Bonnici Adult Category 

Faye Chichon School Year’s 7-10 – St. Joseph’s Upper Primary School Amelia Debenham School Year’s 7-10 – Westside School 

Andzela Dinic School Year’s 7-10 – Westside School 

Isabella Anne Fernandez School Year’s 3-6 – St. Joseph’s Upper Primary School Clare Francis Adult Category 

Ana Golding School Year’s 7-10 – Westside School 

Adrianna Hermida School Year’s 7-10 – Westside School 

Finn Patrick Logan Hughes School Year’s 3-6 – Loreto School 

Sarah Lugaro School Year’s 3-6 – St. Joseph’s Upper Primary School Adam Viñales School Year’s 3-6 – St. Joseph’s Upper Primary School Luke Zammit School Year’s 7-10 – Westside School 

Stuart Byrne, Dyslexia Gibraltar Chairperson said: 

"Dyslexia Gibraltar would like to thank all the participantsfor their entries and hopesthat in the process of doing research for their bookmark designs, they found out a little bit more about Dyslexia. We also want to thank the Ministry of Culture and the Department of Education for making this a success as part of the annual Cultural Programme."



share with Whatsapp