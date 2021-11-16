GPLM Holds Annual General Meeting

Written by YGTV Team on 16 November 2021 .

The Gibraltar Pro Life Movement (GPLM) recently held its Annual General Meeting.

A statement from the Gibraltar Pro Life Movement follows below:

The well attended event saw GPLM supporters unanimously vote in a new committee for 2021-2.

The meeting, at which Covid protocols were observed, saw speeches and presentations from committee members as well as an address from the charity’s Patron, Lady Cristina Caruana. Lady Caruana encouraged supporters to remain steadfast in standing up for life:

‘What unites and motivates each one of us in the pro life movement is our belief that embracing human life in all of its stages is the greatest necessity of our time because it is the fight for the most basic human right. The right to live’.

A statement from Lord David Alton of Liverpool, Patron of GPLM, was read out at the meeting. He emphasised that pro life advocates should not feel discouraged despite the referendum result, as the referendum showed that ‘a very sizeable number’ of people supported the unborn child’s right to life. This was, he observed, ‘a very large proportion compared to many western countries’.

Supporters also heard from Stephane Yeo, co-ordinator of the CareLink programme. She discussed the hard work that is being done to support women and families in Gibraltar.

The committee reflected on GPLM’s past events and achievements, emphasising that there was much to be proud of despite the defeat at the referendum. These included the pro life petition, which saw the collection of over 6000 signatures in a matter of weeks, and the massively well attended March for Life this June.

‘We must continue working together, as a team, as a family, to build the best Gibraltar that we can, and to work towards one that values all lives from womb to tomb’, said a GPLM spokesperson.





