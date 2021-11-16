GMBA Attend Remembrance Sunday Service In Tangier

Written by YGTV Team on 16 November 2021 .

Gibraltar Morocco Business Association attended this year’s Remembrance Sunday held at St Andrews church in Tangier.

A statement from the Gibraltar Morocco Business Association follows below:

The service was officiated by the Reverend Dennis Obidiegwu and Presided by Her Majesty’s Ambassador Mr. Simon Martin CMD, the ceremony was an emotional one and an opportunity for Mr. Steven Marin (Executive GMBA) to raise the many humanitarian issues faced by the many Moroccan /British nationals stranded on both sides of the Strait of Gibraltar and it was agreed an official meeting would be penciled in as soon as practically possible given the urgency of this issue.





