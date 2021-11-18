Flash Warning - Severe Gale Force Gusts

Written by YGTV Team on 18 November 2021 .

The Government, in conjunction with MeteoGib, has issued a Flash Warning for Severe Gale force gusts – Valid between 13:15 and 18:00 today.

Here’s the text of the Flash Warning:

Thunderstorms running across the nearby Alboran have seen mean winds over the last hour increase to speeds of 30-35 knots with gusts reaching severe gale force and in excess of 55 knots. Isolated gusts may continue to reach severe gale force through the rest of this afternoon.

Extreme care should be taken with travelling conditions becoming very difficult at times, and with the risk of flying debris.

Flash warnings of Severe Weather affecting Gibraltar are issued when the Forecaster has high confidence (=>70%) of an event occurring. Definitions of the Trigger Criteria for warnings are set out below.

This warning has been issued to advise authorities to undertake their planned action and to inform the General Public.





