Weather Advisory - Gale Force Winds And Heavy Swell

Written by YGTV Team on 19 November 2021 .

The Government, together with MeteoGib, have extended yesterday's weather advisory for gale force winds and heavy swell until 5pm this afternoon.

Here’s the text of the advisory:

Strong or very strong Easterly winds will continue through today, with mean speeds of 25 locally 30 knots and with gusts generally 35 to 40 knots, but with some gusts still expected to reach Gale force and 40 to 45 knots, particularly towards the South of the Rock, and around any showers.

Travel conditions will remain difficult at times.

Seas will remain very rough with a significant swell of 4m+ along the East side of Gibraltar and through the Strait, and which could increase perhaps to 4.5 to 5.0m at times.

Definitions of the trigger criteria for a Weather Advisory can be found below: Lower-Tier - Weather Advisory definition:-

Gale - Sustained mean wind speed 34 to 40 KT and/or Gusts to 45 KT or more Heavy Rain > 25mm in a 6hr period and which could give a risk of Flash Flooding, but < 50mm.





