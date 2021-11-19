GGCA Meets With Collector Of Customs

Written by YGTV Team on 19 November 2021 .

This week GGCA representatives met with the Collector of Customs (Ag) in an attempt to resolve the current dispute.

A statement from the GGCA follows below:

Following this meeting, the Collector of Customs committed to providing a draft amendment to the Rotation Agreement for the inclusion of the Marine Section by the 25th November 2021.



This commitment was discussed at a general meeting with the HM Customs membership today.



It was decided that, whilst existing industrial action measures would be maintained, no further escalation would be commenced this week, as a gesture of good will.



A general meeting will be convened next Thursday afternoon, where the draft amendment will be discussed and next steps will be agreed.