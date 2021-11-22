Written by YGTV Team on 22 November 2021 .

Gibraltar based YouTube channel and hobby group, SN Battle Reports, hosted a premier international tournament of the popular tabletop miniatures game Warhammer 40,000 in aid of local charities Gib Sams and the Walking Together Foundation at the Sunborn Hotel on the weekend of 5th – 7th November.

A statement from SN Battle Reports follows below:

“No Retreat Legends” brought together some of the world’s most influential and best known YouTube content creators, with a global reach in the millions of views, to fight it out over miniature battlefields of the 41st millennium. The event was live-streamed and broadcast worldwide on the SN Battle Reports Youtube Channel where some £4,000 was donated by fans and supporters around the world through YouTube's superchat function. A further £9,500 was raised by the generosity of both the international and local community who rallied behind these worthy causes and the event.

All the proceeds will now be donated to Gib Sams and Walking together, two charities who work tirelessly in support of people suffering from emotional crises and mental health difficulties.

The event was closely fought between the competitors, with four potential candidates for victory entering the final round on an equal pegging. Ultimately, the popular YouTube content creator, Winter's SEO won the event. SN and Miniwargaming sponsored a further champion's charity prize of $1,000 which Winter's chose to donate to the UK based charity Mind which had offered him considerable support in the past. The painting and modelling company Siege Studios also sponsored a charity prize of £300 for the winner of the painting competition and Lawrence Baker of Tabletop Tactics chose to donate the money to Cancer Research UK.