Convent Christmas Card Competition 2021 Prize-Giving

Written by YGTV Team on 29 November 2021 .

A group of students from Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary together with their Head Teacher and Head of Art were invited to lunch with The Governor as part of the Convent Christmas Card Completion prize-giving.

A statement from the Office of the Governor follows below:

Sienna Mena (Winner), Aurora Truman and Amelie Pinero (runners-up) were announced by the Minister for Education, the Hon Dr John Cortes MBE MP, with the prizes presented by Mr Cyril Dominicy from Newton Store.

The winner was presented with an IPad with the two runners-up presented with an Airpod and a fifty-pound voucher respectively.

The Governor is immensely grateful to Newton Store for their generosity.





