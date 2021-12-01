SNAG Donates Equipment To The Care Agency And St Bernadette’s Resource Centre

Written by YGTV Team on 01 December 2021 .

The Special Needs Action Group has reached out to the Care Agency and St Bernadette’s Resource Centre to offer their support by investing and donating equipment.

A statement from SNAG follows below:

In the lead up to International Day of Persons with Disabilities, The Special Needs Action Group has reached out to the Care Agency and St Bernadette’s Resource Centre to offer their support by investing and donating equipment that will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the daily activities of the service users.

SNAG has developed a very good working relationship with the Care Agency and St Bernadette’s Centre which will hopefully continue to ensure that we can help them in their work and activities that promote integration and personal development for adults with disabilities in Gibraltar.

SNAG is acutely aware, that in lieu of a dedicated further education centre/facility for those who have to leave St Martins School at the age of 16, St Bernadette’s Centre works extremely hard to try and deliver appropriate alternative recreational and life skills learning opportunities to their service users. To this end, SNAG has liaised closely with the Care Agency and Senior St Bernadette’s Staff to identify how we could best support them. We are pleased to have also been able to make a sizeable donation to the centre which has taken the form of resource materials such as Work Tools, Gardening Equipment, Computing Equipment and much more. Many of these items have already been handed over to the centre and are already being enjoyed by the service users with many more are on their way. We would like to take this opportunity to particularly thank Mr Tony Jurado for his hard work and valuable input on this matter.

SNAG is also highly conscious of COVID and the implications that this can have for service users, some of who can be particularly vulnerable. As it did last year, COVID will undoubtedly have its unique hardships for the users of St Bernadette’s Centre during this Festive Holiday Season. In an effort to do our little bit to make this better, SNAG has donated Christmas Decorations, Christmas Trees and Christmas Gifts for all service users to wish them all an extra Merry Christmas from SNAG at their annual Christmas Party this year!