SNAG Donates To Government Schools To Support Children With Special Needs

Written by YGTV Team on 03 December 2021 .

SNAG has announced the ‘Special Education Needs Fund’ to support all children with special needs within Government schools.

A statement from SNAG follows below:

SNAG kick starts a new Initiative for Special Needs called the ‘Special Education Needs Fund’ to support all children with special needs within our HMGOG schools. Every year, SNAG will roll out an extensive dedicated donation effort which ensures that schools receive what they need to support their students with Special Educational Needs. Through close consultation with the professionals on the ground, we have identified what each school specifically needed and how we could support both the staff and the children. SNAG would like to thank all the professionals who have assisted in identifying what support could be given, and in particular, Monique Hamilton Bacarese, from the Education Department for coordinating the information. We are pleased to say that we have been able to reach out to every single school, and have been able to support with donations to every HMGOG school. The delivery of these donations have commenced in the lead to International Day of Persons with Disabilities and will continue as the orders arrive. We are certain that these donations will have a positive impact on the SEN provision for these children.

We are pleased to have been able to donate technology such as laptops and Ipads to help in key development areas such as speech for these children. Similarly, we are pleased to have been able to donate essential Picture Exchange Communication needed for speech therapy, sensory equipment such as trampolines and specific aids, calming Kits and a very large supply of lego and specific games which will be used for various types of learning activities and therapies. The list is extensive, and we are certain that both staff and children will reap the benefits throughout their educational journey within the coming year!