Unite Says GHA “seeks to discredit” Gynaecologists

Written by YGTV Team on 03 December 2021 .

Unite the union says that the GHA has “attempted to discredit” the gynaecologists in order to “mask their own failings.”

A statement continued: ”The GHA issued a press release in response to the selective industrial action being taken by midwives in support of their gynaecology colleagues, seeking to justify the decision to not renew the fixed term contracts by raising issues of clinical concern.

“It is no coincidence that the three gynaecologists are all approaching four years’ service with the GHA at which point they would be able to seek a declaration of permanency of employment under the fixed term worker regulations. The after the event declarations of clinical concerns are simply a smokescreen to justify this abuse of insecure employment.”

Sam Hennessy Regional Officer for Unite the Union said, “If such clinical concerns were apparent why did the employer not investigate these? Why were formal performance procedures not instigated as per the General Orders? And why would staff consider taking action in defence of their colleagues if they had clinical concerns with their practice? This shows the employer to be completely out of touch with the clinical day to day reality of a stable, hardworking maternity team.

“If genuine performance or clinical issues exist that have resulted in this decision, which we doubt, then as per the General Orders these issues should have been raised with the individuals concerned, whilst providing the opportunity and support to improve. It would therefore appear that the GHA are admitting to a failure of their own, that is to not positively address clinical or performance concerns when the employer became aware of these. If these performance or clinical issues are genuine, then these need to be discussed professionally with the individuals involved and the contracts extended to enable the opportunity to improve.

“Not only does the GHA’s approach breach the General Orders, it also breaches the collective agreement between Unite and GoG as to the management of fixed term contracts in the public sector. This decision will leave the GHA only having locum cover, creating a risk to the service by breaking the continuity of care that these professionals have provided. At no point has the Ministry of Health or the GHA given the guarantee to Unite that locums will only be for short term cover, despite the aforementioned collective agreement dictating that permanent positions should not be covered long-term with temporary labour. Therefore, the service will regress as to how it was in the past with locum appointment after locum appointment. The community deserves better than this.

“The Ministry of Health continues to politically interfere in what should be decisions led by clinicians not politicians. This approach is in complete contrast to the contents of reforms proposed earlier this week in giving greater autonomy to the GHA. Unite will continue to support our members in dispute in maternity and will not allow inaccurate comments and breaches by the employer to go unchallenged against frontline health workers”.

Unite has urged people to continue to grow the change.org petition in support of the gynaecologists and to “not fall for the employer’s smears.”

Unite sys it would like to thank the so many individuals who have “shared their positive experiences and shown their support”.

The union also invites the GHA & Ministry back to the table to seek a resolution to these issues.