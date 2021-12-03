100,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered by GHA

Written by YGTV Team on 03 December 2021 .

The GHA says it is proud to announce that it has administered its 100,000th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The GHA says this milestone is a “remarkable achievement, made possible by the hard working and dedicated teams from across the GHA and the wider public sector.”

A statement continued:

“The GHA’s COVID-19 vaccination programme began in earnest in January 2021, and has continued throughout the year. The campaign to administer booster doses to all eligible individuals aged 16 and over is well underway and will be rolled out with the same intensity and effort as the initial campaign in the first half of the year.

“HM Government of Gibraltar is extremely grateful to the UK Government for their continuous supply of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Professor Ian Cumming, Chair of the Gibraltar Covid vaccination committee said, “I would like to pay tribute to the truly amazing team from the GHA who have achieved the remarkable milestone of giving 100,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to people in Gibraltar. Doctors, nurses, pharmacists, allied health professionals, administrative and support staff have been working together for almost a year now on an initiative which has undoubtedly saved lives and helped protect people from serious illness. The Covid-19 booster programme is now well under way and I would strongly encourage people to take up the booster.’

The Minister for Health, Samantha Sacramento, said: ‘Today, the GHA has administered the 100,000th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This is an incredible achievement and I would like to highlight the efforts of everyone involved in the campaign which has been nothing short of remarkable. There have been many members of staff involved with the vaccine rollout both on the frontline and behind the scenes and I would like to personally thank each and every one of them for their hard work and for going over and above the call of duty to make this vaccination campaign as successful as it is. With the booster dose now being offered to all those aged 16 and over I would like to take this opportunity to encourage all those eligible to accept the offer for a booster dose when you are contacted by the GHA. This will help us prevent further lockdowns and save lives.”

Pic below: the 100,000th dose being administered.