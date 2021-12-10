Drive Through Opening Times During The Festive Season

Written by YGTV Team on 10 December 2021 .

The GHA have issued a statement on the opening times of the COVID-19 Drive-Through testing centre during the 24th December 2021 through to 4th January 2022.

A statement from the GHA follows below:

The public are advised that the COVID-19 Drive-Through testing centre at Midtown will operate during the following times from the 24th December 2021 through to 4th January 2022:

24th December 7.30am – 12 noon

25th Closed

26th, 27th& 28th 8.00am – 12 noon

29th 7.30am – 6.30pm

30th 7.30am – 6.30pm

31st 7.30am – 12.00noon

1st January Closed

2nd & 3rd 8.00am – 12.00 noon

4th 7.30am to 6.30pm

The Director of Public Health continues to monitor the evolution of the pandemic and should the need arise the opening times will be reviewed based on the epidemiological situation.

The public are further advised to acquaint themselves with the latest travel advice when travelling abroad, from the respective country they are travelling to. It is important to plan accordingly if intending to use the drive through facility to obtain a COVID-19 test and certificate for travel during the revised drive through opening times.

If symptomatic, individuals should call 111 immediately. They will be given an appointment to attend the drive-through for a test to see if their symptoms are of COVID-19 or not.

Close contacts of positive cases or people believing to be close contacts are reminded that they should not immediately attend the drive through for a test. This is because of the incubation period for COVID-19, which means that the swab is likely to be negative if the test is carried out straight after being notified that you are close contact. You should therefore arrange to get tested if you start to develop symptoms by calling 111 immediately.

Anyone experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms should go home immediately, self-isolate and call 111.

A reminder that the symptoms to look out for are:

Headache

blocked nose

weakness or severe fatigue

muscle ache

runny nose/eyes

loss of taste/smell and/or appetite

sore throat

fever

tummy upset including diarrhoea

persistent cough

burning eyes

After a test,the public are advised go home straight away and self-isolate until results are received, which would normally be expected within 24 hours. However, due to the large number of test results, may take slightly longer.

Please do not call 111 to ask for test results.

They will not be able to assist and this puts extra pressure on the service,taking time and resources away from other urgent matters.

Please be mindful when attending the drive through for a test, wear a mask and keep a safe distance from others whilst waiting.

Additionally, itis now clearer than ever that vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones against the worst effects of COVID-19. There is increasing evidence that the effectiveness of the first two doses is now wearing off, and it is important to accept the offer of a booster to keep that immunity up and to help us prevent further lockdowns in the future. You can register your interest for your booster vaccine here: https://www.gha.gi/pfizerbooster/

Minister for Health, the Hon Samantha Sacramento MP, said: “we will continue to monitor the epidemiological situation and should the need arise the opening times will be reviewed with immediate effect to meet the epidemiological demands”.





