Government Stresses Enforcement Of COVID-19 testing regulations

Written by YGTV Team on 10 December 2021 .

The Government says that, as the new Omicron variant has been detected in the United Kingdom and possibly Gibraltar it is even more important that all passengers travelling by air are tested for COVID-19 soon after their arrival in Gibraltar. The Government says it is a requirement under the Civil Contingencies Emergency (Coronavirus) (Requirements on entry into Gibraltar and testing) Regulations.

A statement continued: “In the last few days, there have been several occasions on which local passengers have failed to take their compulsory Lateral Flow Test within 24 hours of arriving at Gibraltar Airport.

“All these passengers’ addresses and phone numbers are on record so they can easily be identified. Since Sunday 28 November, at least 23 individuals have failed to take their tests within the mandatory period of time despite repeated phone calls and visits to their home addresses.

“The RGP will enforce any breach of the regulations and offenders will be issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice of £300.”